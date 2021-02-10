Advertisement

Horse dead and teen injured following crash

A horse is dead and teen is injured following crash.
A horse is dead and teen is injured following crash.(KWCH 12)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WADENA COUNTY, MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - A horse is dead after it was hit by a car.

The crash happened after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of County Rd. 23 near County Rd. 4 in Aldrich Township. Wadena County deputies say the car was northbound on County Rd. 23 when it hit a horse.

The teen driver was hurt and was taken to the hospital. The driver was wearing their seatbelt.

