Grand Forks expanding COVID-19 vaccine distribution

By Michael Collett
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health, and Altru are expanding to Tier 5 of Phase 1B of the North Dakota Department of Health plan.

They are expanding to Tier 5 as they have open vaccination appointments available this week.

Community members who are 65 and older asked to visit the Altru website, here, or call 701.780.6358 to be included on the vaccine waitlist.

If you’ve already contacted Altru and have been added to the waitlist, there is no need to call again.

You are already on the list and will be contacted to schedule your vaccine.

Phase 1B includes individuals who meet the following criteria per the North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Plan.

They are currently vaccinating the following groups:

  • Persons age 75 and older
  • Persons age 65 – 74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions
  • Persons age 65 and older with one or more high-risk medical conditions
  • Persons age 65 and older with or without high-risk medical conditions

As part of our collaborative approach, other community partners will be vaccinating staff and residents of congregate living facilities later this month at their facilities.

This is a change being made to give those organizations time to plan for distribution.

Those who fit in future tiers of Phase 1B and future phases should refrain from calling until the city, the public health department, or Altru communicates that they are expanding to the next tier.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

