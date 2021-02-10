Advertisement

Fargo Cass Public Health soon reaching 10,000+ COVID vaccines given

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health is on pace to surpass 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines given to people in the community.

The health agency says it will likely hit the 10,000 milestone during the week of Feb. 15, 2021.

As of Feb. 7, the agency says 9,952 doses of the vaccine have been given at 23 clinics in Cass County. 31% of the doses given in the county were administer by Fargo Cass Public Health.

“This is an incredible achievement, one that would not be possible without the tireless work of our team. Not only do we have outstanding staff who are working the actual vaccine clinics, but we also have staff who are active behind the scenes, making phone calls, answering questions and getting residents registered to receive vaccine. It is this combined effort that has gotten us to this point, where we can receive vaccine, contact eligible residents and get vaccine in arms as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said FCPH Director of Nursing Suzanne Schaefer.

FCPH says it will continue to keep the community updated on who is eligible for the vaccine on its website.

