Advertisement

Disabled veterans hunting bill passes House

Deer
Deer(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota House of Representatives passed a bill Monday that would create a deer hunting season for disabled veterans.

House Bill 1120 had a few edits as it went through the House. One would make only a hundred licenses available.

They will be allowed to hunt for the five days before youth season, as well as during deer gun.

“Some people had some consternation about having them hunt at the same time period as youth season. So now it’s actually five days prior to the start of youth season. You have to be a hundred percent disabled to be able to do this,” said Rep. Matthew Ruby, R-Minot.

This would use the military’s system of disability rating when referring to a veteran that is a 100% disabled.

The bill passed the house 91 to 0 and will go before the Senate.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Red Lobster
Woman warning of another unsettling incident in Fargo parking lot
Ron Thompson
Files show no past disciplinary action, glowing peer reviews for WF teacher now under police investigation
Crew scramble to fix water main break in downtown Fargo in sub-zero temps.
Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break
Valley News Live
Piece of logging equipment with operator inside falls through ice

Latest News

Point of View February 9 - Part 2
Point of View February 9 - Part 2
Point of View February 9 - Part 3
Point of View February 9 - Part 3
WF Bus incident
VIDEO: Car blows past WF school bus, police say special circumstance makes it legal
News - 6:00PM News February 9 - Part 4
News - 6:00PM News February 9 - Part 4
Wf bus incident
News - Car blows past WF school bus with stop arm out