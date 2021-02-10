Cold temps causing home, vehicle fires in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While Fargo Fire crews are still unsure if bitter cold temperatures played a factor into a four-alarm fire in north Fargo Tuesday night, the sub-zero weather has been the culprit to a Fargo mobile home fire, downtown Fargo pipe burst and a West Fargo vehicle fire.

“It just makes everything worse when it’s 20 below zero,” Grand Forks Fire Marshal Rod Freitag said.

While there’s no hard data, local fire crews say when winter first starts and when we go through cold snaps like this week, fire calls seem to be more frequent.

“People do what they need to do to stay warm sometimes and you don’t always think it through. Especially if there’s circumstances beyond your control, you’re just trying to do what it takes to thaw something out or just stay warm and unfortunately that can lead to problems,” Freitag said.

Freitag says most of what his crews see are the use of the wrong style of heater for the wrong situation, like using an outdoor heater inside, which Freitag says is illegal in Grand Forks.

“Because it is burning fuel, it’s an open flame. And then also, they produce carbon monoxide and so you’ve got a double-edged sword there,” Freitag said.

In West Fargo, firefighters say their most frequent call is frozen pipes.

“Never use an open flame to unthaw the pipe. If you’re able to use the heat of your home to thaw the pipes it’s always going to be your best scenario,” West Fargo Fire Captain Brandon Gaugler said.

Along with house fires, freezing temps and snow can be the perfect storm for a vehicle fire, which West Fargo crews dealt with early Wednesday morning.

“When he got stuck, he tried to get out on his own and over-revved the vehicle and kind of kept it there. The movement of the tires, it just causes everything to overheat and started a fire in his wheel well,” Gaugler said.

Both say it’s important to make sure the cords you use for any space heaters and to plug your vehicle in at night are in good shape. Gaugler and Freitag also urge you to plug any space heaters directly into the wall, as extension cords and power strips aren’t designed to handle the load and could overheat and start a fire.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.