Clay County discuss vaccine distribution for this week, seeing decrease from last week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Board of Commissioners received a COVID-19 update from Clay County Public Health.

Last week, Clay County Public Health gave 1,000 vaccination shots.

This week, Clay County Public Health is receiving 400 first dose vaccines and 200 second dose vaccines.

So far in Clay County, 6,580 patients have received the first dose and over 1,300 patients for the second dose.

Retail pharmacies are receiving limited doses that are being distributed to pharmacies, clinics and public health.

“We did have a little bit of a late start without having our hospital but Clay County Public Health has requested a lot of vaccine,” said Jamie Hennen, Director of Nursing. “We have gotten it, we distributed it and it’s kind of slowing down because we now have more opportunities for vaccines.”

In Clay County, there has been 6,701 cumulative cases, 83 cumulative deaths and 280 cumulative hospitalizations.

The cumulative cases by age group is highest between 20 to 24 year olds.

The active cases by age group is between 15 to 24 year olds.

The saliva testing site is still operational.

There is no end point yet and the initial date was set for last December.

With testing the second and third week of January, Clay County Public Health says it is about 2,000 per week.

The last week of January was showing 1,647 tests.

The testing site is available for Minnesota and North Dakota residents.

Clay County Public Health reminds the public about their COVID-19 Hotline.

Those interested can call (218) 299-7204.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.