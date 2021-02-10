Advertisement

Ceremony to mark 5-year anniversary of death of FPD Officer Jason Moszer

Jason Moszer
Jason Moszer(KVLY)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are holding a memorial service tomorrow to mark 5 years since the shooting death

of officer Jason Moszer. He died in the line of duty on February 11th, 2016, while responding with other officers to a domestic

disturbance in north Fargo. Tomorrow’s ceremony is at 11 A.M. in the Fargo City Commission Chambers. Members of the public

are invited to attend or watch on the City of Fargo broadcast channel 56, at tvfargo.com or streamed live on social media platforms

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron Thompson
Files show no past disciplinary action, glowing peer reviews for WF teacher now under police investigation
A shooting was reported.
5 wounded in Minnesota clinic attack; local man arrested
Caught On Video: Driver Plunges Onto I-94 In Wisconsin
Caught On Video: Driver Plunges Onto I-94 In Wisconsin
Red Lobster
Woman warning of another unsettling incident in Fargo parking lot
Three people arrested following drug investigation

Latest News

Structure Fire at 711 10th Ave N
Around a dozen people displaced after North Fargo Fire
News - 10:00PM News Feb 9 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Feb 9 - Part 1
News - Fire crews respond to structure fire
News - Fire crews respond to structure fire
News - Woman looking for answers after being involved in check fraud incident
News - Woman looking for answers after being involved in check fraud incident