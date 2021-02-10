Ceremony to mark 5-year anniversary of death of FPD Officer Jason Moszer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are holding a memorial service tomorrow to mark 5 years since the shooting death

of officer Jason Moszer. He died in the line of duty on February 11th, 2016, while responding with other officers to a domestic

disturbance in north Fargo. Tomorrow’s ceremony is at 11 A.M. in the Fargo City Commission Chambers. Members of the public

are invited to attend or watch on the City of Fargo broadcast channel 56, at tvfargo.com or streamed live on social media platforms

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.