Authorities in Dilworth searching for a missing man

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dilworth Police are asking for your help in locating 60-year-old Kenneth Bosby. Police say Mr. Bosby was supposed to visit a friend near St. Cloud arriving yesterday and has not shown up. His bags are still at his residence in Dilworth and no one has spoken to him since Sunday evening when he was packing to leave.

Authorities say Mr. Bosby stands about 5′8″ 180 lbs. and was possibly last seen at Walmart in Dilworth on Sunday or Monday heading for a bus. Mr. Bosby’s phone is also still at his residence.

If you have seen Mr. Bosby or know where he is, please contact the Dilworth Police Department at 218-287-2666.

