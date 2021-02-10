Around a dozen people displaced after North Fargo Fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Around a dozen people have been displaced after four-alarm fire in a North Fargo Building.

The call came in around 9:45pm on Tuesday, with the initial call indicating a fire in the building’s laundry facility.

It was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm, and then four alarm blaze.

The fire was quickly knocked down around 10pm.

There were no injuries.

The Battalion Chief on scene told us that they are investigating the cause of the fire and the damage cost.

He also confirmed that the fire did start in the basement.

Matbus provided a vehicle for people living in the building to stay in to keep warm and the salvation army was also on scene.

The Chief told us that the group of 10-12 people will be displaced for at least the night.

All gas and utilities have been shut off for the time-being.

Original:

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 711 10th Avenue North in Fargo, Tuesday night.

The call came in around 9:45 P.M.

Early reports indicated smoke was on all the floors of the building but the fire may have been located on the lower level.

The fire was a two-alarm and upgraded to a four-alarm fire.

