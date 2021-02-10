Advertisement

2020 ND Court System report: More cases, less trials

ND Court System Annual Report
ND Court System Annual Report(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Court System released its annual report on Thursday showing caseloads went up, but the amount of cases tried went down.

According to the report, 154,812 cases were filed in the state in 2020; a more than 5,000 case increase from 2019.

Cases include, civil, small claims, criminal, traffic and juvenile.

In mid-march, jury trials were suspended statewide until July, which decreased the amount of trials by nearly 66%.

In 2019, 265 jury trial were conduct. In 2020, only 176 jury trials occurred.

