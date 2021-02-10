145 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 145 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the state.

In total, 1,429 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 17 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.59 percent.

There are now 759 active cases in North Dakota, with 34 patients hospitalized.

