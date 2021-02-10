Advertisement

1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held

A shooting was reported.
A shooting was reported.(Source: Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and four others are wounded in a shooting at a Minnesota health clinic.

A 67-year-old local man said to have been angry with the care he received was arrested.

The five people were taken to hospitals after Tuesday’s attack at the Allina clinic in Buffalo, a community of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Three of the victims remained in critical condition Tuesday evening, and one was discharged from a hospital.

The alleged shooter was identified as Gregory Paul Ulrich, of Buffalo. Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said Ulrich was well-known to authorities before the attack.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron Thompson
Files show no past disciplinary action, glowing peer reviews for WF teacher now under police investigation
A shooting was reported.
5 wounded in Minnesota clinic attack; local man arrested
Caught On Video: Driver Plunges Onto I-94 In Wisconsin
Caught On Video: Driver Plunges Onto I-94 In Wisconsin
Red Lobster
Woman warning of another unsettling incident in Fargo parking lot
A local woman is raising awareness on an ex-convict who she says used her to commit Check Fraud.
“I just feel really taken advantage of” - Local woman says she was used in Check Fraud incident

Latest News

The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Moderna vaccine
Fargo Cass Public Health soon reaching 10,000+ COVID vaccines given
North Dakota Courts
Judge: men schemed elderly, vulnerable adults in construction fraud
News - Around a dozen people displaced after North Fargo Fire - 6:50AM Update
News - Around a dozen people displaced after North Fargo Fire - 6:50AM Update