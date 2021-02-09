Woman warning of another unsettling incident in Fargo parking lot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another woman is warning of an unnerving situation, this time in a Fargo restaurant parking lot.

Fargo Police say they have responded to six suspicious activity calls within the last eleven days all within the 13th Ave. corridor.

Valley News Live was the first and only news outlet to tell you about two Jan. 28 incidents, one at Barnes and Noble, the other at the Fargo Target. You can read about them here.

The latest incident happened on Friday night in the parking lot of Red Lobster. The victim, Vicki, was walking out of the restaurant around 6:30 when she says a man came out of nowhere and grabbed her arm. We are only using Vicki’s first name for her safety.

“I didn’t acknowledge him. My focus was, ‘I’m just going to get myself in the car because I don’t know what this guy wants,’” Vicki said. “I quickly locked the door and I turned, but he then just stood behind my car and I was like, ‘I’m just going to run this guy over.’”

After what Vicki says felt like hours, she was able to safely drive away. She says she soon called the Red Lobster manager, who she says told her this was the second incident in less than half an hour to happen in the parking lot. Fargo Police say, however, they were only notified of Vicki’s incident.

“It definitely makes you think twice about going to places alone which is really sad,” Vicki said.

Red Lobster does not have security cameras, which Vicki says needs to change, along with adding more lighting in the parking lot.

Fargo Police say at this time they won’t be adding extra patrols in the 13th Ave. corridor as the department already has a large presence in that area.

Police urge you to call them immediately if something similar happens to you. The emphasize there is no call too small for police to look into.

“I hear the same thing. People call and say, ‘Well I didn’t want to bother you.’ They’re never bothering us. A lot of times little things like that can turn into something big. If you think it’s suspicious, call us! We’ll decide if we’re going to send an officer out or if it needs further follow-up and attention,” Fargo Police Deputy Chief Ross Renner said.

Fargo Police say of the six incidents in that area, three of them seem to have the same person involved. Police say that person is known to them and known to walk up to people and say uncomfortable things.

