Advertisement

Under Buttigieg’s leadership DOT aims to transform more than just transportation

By Kyle Midura
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The country’s transportation secretary is stuck at home, quarantining for two weeks just one week into his new job. Gray T.V. Washington Bureau reporter Kyle Midura digitally connected with Sec. Pete Buttigieg to discuss the path ahead over the next four years.

In Buttigieg’s view, all policy roads lead back to his department. Four wheels are driving his policy agenda: safety, the economy, climate change, and addressing systemic inequality.

“Transportation isn’t always at the center of these conversations, but it should be,” Buttigieg said when asked how his decision to make equity a primary focus. He spoke of the need to understand mistakes of the past, from a refusal to invest in minority communities to bulldozing through them to create highways.

Buttigieg noted that equitable access to public transportation was at the heart of the civil rights movement, epitomized by Rosa Parks refusal to give up her seat at the front of a bus.

Buttigieg echoes President Joe Biden’s calls for a massive investment in the country’s infrastructure. He said repairs will create jobs. Re-engineering how people and goods crisscross the nation can do the same and deliver a greener future.

“Climate change is a massive policy challenge,” he said.

Without offering specific standards, Buttigieg said he’ll push higher fuel efficiency requirements and a greater reliance on public transportation. Asked whether the latter can gain momentum in the midst of a pandemic, Buttigieg said, “a lot really depends on the traveling public.”

Whether catching the bus or flying across the country, he said passengers needs to mask up. Meanwhile, travel volume is down dramatically, compounding financial pressure on systems ranging from city transit to national airlines.

Even the government’s transportation fund is over-taxed, spending more than it takes in. The Biden plan calls for pumping two trillion dollars into new investments, but does not suggest exactly how to pay for it.

“There are a lot of different ways to get it done,” when asked about how all that cash could be raised. But, if Congress agrees to fund the investments Buttigieg said they will pay for themselves.

“You can’t get something for nothing,” he said, “but those investments will offer a fantastic return.”

Buttigieg says every potential revenue stream should be on the table -- like a vehicle miles travelled tax or pulling cash out of another fund -- except one. While he voiced an openness to raising the gas tax at his confirmation hearing, he has since walked that back.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Red Lobster
Woman warning of another unsettling incident in Fargo parking lot
Crew scramble to fix water main break in downtown Fargo in sub-zero temps.
Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break
Valley News Live
Piece of logging equipment with operator inside falls through ice
From Sunday night to Thursday morning, 75-year-old Janet Ward says she was trapped in a parking...
Woman, 75, rescued after snow traps her in van for 5 days

Latest News

Jon_Decker_Interview_January_22
Gray TV’s White House correspondent talks about early days of Biden presidency
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Senator Hoeven releases statement on unrest at U.S. Capitol
Sen. Kevin Cramer
Senator Kevin Cramer would consider a $2000 stimulus payment
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it