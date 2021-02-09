Advertisement

Train derails north of Crookston

(WEAU)
By Julie Holgate
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Drivers are being asked to use caution in an area north of Crookston over the next few days, as crews clean up after a train derailment north of town.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the train derailed Monday near Highway 75 and County Road 252, scattering rail cars along the tracks and ditch.

Nine cars of 14-car train jumped the tracks. Deputies say several were leaking non-hazardous material, but there is no concern for public safety at this time. There were no injuries.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to use caution when driving on Highway 75 between 200th and 210th Streets Southwest because workers will be cleaning up the area and repairing the tracks in the upcoming days.

