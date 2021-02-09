Three people arrested following drug investigation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on February 8, 2021, pursuant to a multi-faceted ongoing investigation, Investigators and Deputies made several arrests related to the sale and use of controlled substances, specifically methamphetamine.

In Pine River Township, rural Pine River MN, Deputies conducted a traffic stop to investigate traffic violations. A passenger, Theresa Mead, age 43 of Pine River, was arrested for conditions of release violations relating to a previous charge. Another passenger, William Smetana, age 49, was arrested for 3rd Degree Drug Possession and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and currency related to the sale of methamphetamine, which was seized. Both were transported to the Cass County Detention Center and formal charges are pending.

To further the investigation, a search warrant was issued and executed at a hotel room at the Northern Lights Casino Hotel in Walker, MN. While conducting a search of the room, suspected methamphetamine was located and seized. Sherrie Smetana, age 47 of St Cloud MN, was arrested and transported to the Cass County Detention Center on drug possession and child endangerment charges.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.