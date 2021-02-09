Advertisement

Shelly Carlson sworn in as new mayor of Moorhead

Mayor Shelley Carlson
Mayor Shelley Carlson(Shelley Carlson City Council woman FB page)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday, February 8th, Mayor Johnathan Judd formally submitted his resignation to the city council after being appointed to the 7th Judicial District.

City councilwoman Shelly Carlson was nominated by the Moorhead City Council and sworn in as the new mayor of the city of Moorhead.

She has served on a number of committees while council woman, including Moorhead Library Board, Northwest Regional Emergency Communications Board and Metro Flood Diversion Authority Board.

She has a Bachelors Degree in Legal Assistance from Minnesota State University Moorhead, as well as a Masters of Public Administration from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

She is married with two children.

Former Mayor Judd, issued a state of thanks and gratitude to those he worked with.

You can read his statement here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(UPDATE)- North Fargo house fire sends two people to hospital
FM Dentist
Man says he paid $15,000 for dentures he hasn’t received
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo High School teacher resigns after learning about police investigation
Crew scramble to fix water main break in downtown Fargo in sub-zero temps.
Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break

Latest News

North Dakota State Capitol Building
ND Lawmakers Author Bill To Defy Executive Orders
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on climate change, in the State Dining Room of the...
Should ND Become A Sanctuary State?
Red Lobster
Woman warning of another unsettling incident in Fargo parking lot
News - 6:00PM News February 8 - Part 3
News - 6:00PM News February 8 - Part 3