Shelly Carlson sworn in as new mayor of Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday, February 8th, Mayor Johnathan Judd formally submitted his resignation to the city council after being appointed to the 7th Judicial District.

City councilwoman Shelly Carlson was nominated by the Moorhead City Council and sworn in as the new mayor of the city of Moorhead.

She has served on a number of committees while council woman, including Moorhead Library Board, Northwest Regional Emergency Communications Board and Metro Flood Diversion Authority Board.

She has a Bachelors Degree in Legal Assistance from Minnesota State University Moorhead, as well as a Masters of Public Administration from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

She is married with two children.

Former Mayor Judd, issued a state of thanks and gratitude to those he worked with.

