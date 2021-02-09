Sanford opens up vaccination center in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Vice President and Medical Officer Dr. Doug Griffin discussed several topics including the new vaccination center that has opened its doors in Moorhead.

The new center is in the Moorhead Center Mall, located in the old Furniture for Less space.

This new space keeps the vaccination doses needed for Minnesota on the Minnesota side.

The new center also provides multiple stations for efficiency and a sizable space to keep patients from waiting out in the cold.

Sanford plans to receive 1,400 vaccination doses from the state this week.

Dr. Griffin says that the state has been very consistent with their dose levels.

Sanford continues to vaccinate patients still in the 1B category and also says it is now available in pharmacies.

Altru tells Valley News Live that they had to cancel 360 appointments due to registration sharing.

Dr. Griffin says they have not run into this problem.

Dr. Griffin also says that spring is the ideal time to see the general public’s timeline to start receiving vaccines.

Dr. Griffin also says that Pfizer’s production time has been shortened by 50%

As patients set up an appointment, family members are welcomed to provide the assistance.

As the students continue in-person learning, Dr. Griffin says he has not seen a significant impact when it comes to COVID-19 positivity rates.

