Red River Market moving to new Downtown Fargo location

Starting July 10th, the market will set up on Broadway Square at Broadway and 2nd Avenue North.
(KVLY)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Market, Downtown Fargo’s farmers market, is moving to a new location next season.

Starting July 10th, the market will set up on Broadway Square at Broadway and 2nd Avenue North.

Market organizers say they’re working with the city to close 2nd Avenue North between Roberts Street and 5th street to give the market’s 60+ vendors and thousands of attendees room to spread out.

The 2021 season runs from July 10th to October 30th.

