Advertisement

North Dakota Challenges the Yotes but Falls to Reigning Champion

(KVLY)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - After a strong showing in the series opener Sunday, the University of North Dakota (2-4, 2-2 Summit) responded in the Monday finale against reigning Summit League Champion South Dakota 3-3 (2-0 Summit), exchanging nine leads and 14 ties in the match as the Coyotes swept the series, 18-25, 20-25, 19-25.

Taylor Riedl paced the Fighting Hawks outside, recording nine kills with a .333 attacking percentage, while fellow outside hitter Sara Antic totaled six kills and a team-high two service aces while also leading UND with 23 service receptions without an error.

Lexi Ahrens scored 6.5 points in the match, recording an ace, a solo block, and three block assists.”I thought we did a really good job responding after yesterday’s match and I’m proud of the way our team came back and fought. At every media break, we were within a point or two of South Dakota but they just did a better job of closing out than us and they deserve a lot of credit for that,” said Head Coach Jeremiah Tiffin.

The opening set started with a 4-1 North Dakota lead and eventually climbed to an 8-4 UND advantage. After a USD rally, the two teams exchanged points to a 15-14 Coyotes lead at the break. After opening with a hitting percentage of .200 up until that point, South Dakota registered seven kills in its final 10 points to take the opening set, 25-18. UND posted a hitting percentage of .268 in the stanza.

The North Dakota service improved in the second set through the remainder of the match is it recorded two service aces in the second set and three more in the third. Despite the Coyotes overpowering UND at the net with 18 kills to the Hawks 11, the Fighting Hawks took advantage of their nine errors in the set.

The UND attack threw the Yotes off-balance in the final frame as it forced 16 errors, including three ball-handling errors and five attacking errors. Antic capitalized on their mishaps as she tallied both aces in the set, including one that put the Fighting Hawks on top 17-16 late in the set. However, an 8-2 run by the Coyotes closed the match.

North Dakota will return to action on Feb. 21 and 22 at Omaha, serving at 2 p.m. on Sunday and 1 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(UPDATE)- North Fargo house fire sends two people to hospital
FM Dentist
Man says he paid $15,000 for dentures he hasn’t received
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo High School teacher resigns after learning about police investigation
Crew scramble to fix water main break in downtown Fargo in sub-zero temps.
Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break

Latest News

National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) logo
NCHC Announces Adjusted Postseason Format for 2021
NCHC Frozen Faceoff in Grand Forks
NCHC Frozen Faceoff in Grand Forks
North Dakota women's basketball
North Dakota Falls to Denver in Overtime, 86-79
TYREE IHENACHO, und mbb
Ihenacho tallies career-high 19 in 85-82 overtime win at Denver