Advertisement

NDSU Volleyball Sweeps Jackrabbits Again

Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State University volleyball team swept South Dakota State, 3-0, for the second day in a row Monday afternoon inside the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Set scores were 25-16, 25-23, and 25-22 in favor of the Bison.

NDSU improved to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in Summit League play, while the Jackrabbits fell to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the league.

NDSU hit .221 for the match and limited the Jackrabbits to .079 hitting – a season-low for Bison opponents.

Freshman outside hitter Ali Hinze paced the Bison with 13 kills, and senior Alexis Bachmeier added 10 kills and 13 digs for a double-double. NDSU freshman libero Taylor Quan tied her season-high with 15 digs.

Senior middle Bella Lien posted eight kills and six blocks for NDSU.

The Bison trailed 10-8 in the opening set before firing off a 7-0 run to go up 15-10. With the score at 18-15, NDSU finished the set on a 7-1 run.

NDSU led 22-17 in the second set, but SDSU rallied to draw even at 23-23. The Bison scored the final two points on a Jackrabbit attack error and a kill from Hinze.

In the final set, NDSU trailed 21-19 but finished with a 6-1 run to seal the sweep. Bachmeier, Hinze and Syra Tanchin notched kills in the decisive run.

NDSU plays at home again on Sunday, Feb. 14, and Monday, Feb. 15, against Oral Roberts.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(UPDATE)- North Fargo house fire sends two people to hospital
FM Dentist
Man says he paid $15,000 for dentures he hasn’t received
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo High School teacher resigns after learning about police investigation
Crew scramble to fix water main break in downtown Fargo in sub-zero temps.
Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break

Latest News

Brent Vigen names head coach at Montana State
Brent Vigen hired as Montana State football coach
Sports - Bison Volleyball Over SDSU 3-0
Sports - Bison Volleyball Over SDSU 3-0
North Dakota State, Maine Schedule 2023 Football Game in Fargo
NDSU Football Fargodome
NDSU No. 1 in HERO Sports FCS Top 25