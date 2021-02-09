Legislative panel stamps out bill to raise cigarette taxes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota legislative panel has refused to endorse legislation to raise the state’s cigarette tax. The bipartisan bill seeks to raise the cost of cigarettes from 44 cents to $1 a pack.

The House Finance and Taxation Committee gave a “do-not-pass” recommendation to the bill Tuesday.

Backers of the legislation believe raising the tax will discourage tobacco use and lower health care costs. Opponents have successfully fought off several attempts to raise the state’s tobacco tax since it was last levied in 1993. They argue it punishes retailers and unfairly targets low-income North Dakotans.

