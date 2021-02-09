Advertisement

One in custody after shooting at Allina Clinic in Buffalo

A shooting was reported.
A shooting was reported.(Source: Associated Press)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Minn. — Authorities confirm one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a clinic in the city of Buffalo on Tuesday.

KARE 11 is reporting that the Buffalo Police, Wright County sheriff’s deputies and area SWAT teams were dispatched to the Allina Clinic at 755 Crossroads Campus Drive around 11 a.m. on reports of a shooting. An Allina employee told KARE 11 it was a mass shooting incident.

The Associated Press is reporting that multiple people have been wounded in the shooting, citing Buffalo Police Department office manager Kelly Prestidge.

Federal authorities posted on Twitter that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are in route to the scene, responding to reports of an “active shooter situation.”

Multiple people told KARE 11 that schools and businesses in the area of the clinic were placed on lockdown until the situation was under control.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Red Lobster
Woman warning of another unsettling incident in Fargo parking lot
Crew scramble to fix water main break in downtown Fargo in sub-zero temps.
Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break
Valley News Live
Piece of logging equipment with operator inside falls through ice
From Sunday night to Thursday morning, 75-year-old Janet Ward says she was trapped in a parking...
Woman, 75, rescued after snow traps her in van for 5 days

Latest News

Ron Thompson
Files show no past disciplinary action, glowing peer reviews for WF teacher now under police investigation
News - Noon News February 9 - Part 1
News - Noon News February 9 - Part 1
Mr. Food - Perfect Poutine - February 9
Mr. Food - Perfect Poutine - February 9
News - Noon News February 9 - Part 2
News - Noon News February 9 - Part 2