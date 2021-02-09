One in custody after shooting at Allina Clinic in Buffalo

BUFFALO, Minn. — Authorities confirm one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a clinic in the city of Buffalo on Tuesday.

KARE 11 is reporting that the Buffalo Police, Wright County sheriff’s deputies and area SWAT teams were dispatched to the Allina Clinic at 755 Crossroads Campus Drive around 11 a.m. on reports of a shooting. An Allina employee told KARE 11 it was a mass shooting incident.

The Associated Press is reporting that multiple people have been wounded in the shooting, citing Buffalo Police Department office manager Kelly Prestidge.

Federal authorities posted on Twitter that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are in route to the scene, responding to reports of an “active shooter situation.”

Multiple people told KARE 11 that schools and businesses in the area of the clinic were placed on lockdown until the situation was under control.

