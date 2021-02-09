Great Plains Food Bank sees record need in 2020

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The challenges faced by many as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a rise in need for the

services provided by the Great Plains Food Bank. During 2020 17.7 million meals were provided to 145,587 individuals, which is

nearly 5 million more meals and 43,000 more people than in 2019. Both of these totals are records for the 38 year history of the

Great Plains Food Bank. In total Great Plains Food Bank distributed more than 21 million pounds of food in 2020. Which is also a record.

According to the Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik,

“These were sobering numbers to see, We knew that it was a difficult year for so many, but this really puts things into perspective.

These are historic gains and so many of those we served in 2020 were seeking a food box for the first time. I am proud of our

organization, with the support of thousands of community hunger relief partners, for being able to step up and fill the need.

Unfortunately, we have a long way to go to continue to fill this demand, and community support for our organization has never

been more crucial.”

1 in 6 individuals throughout the region are impacted by hunger.

