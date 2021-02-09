Advertisement

Great Plains Food Bank sees record need in 2020

(KVLY)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The challenges faced by many as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a rise in need for the

services provided by the Great Plains Food Bank. During 2020 17.7 million meals were provided to 145,587 individuals, which is

nearly 5 million more meals and 43,000 more people than in 2019. Both of these totals are records for the 38 year history of the

Great Plains Food Bank. In total Great Plains Food Bank distributed more than 21 million pounds of food in 2020. Which is also a record.

According to the Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik,

“These were sobering numbers to see, We knew that it was a difficult year for so many, but this really puts things into perspective.

These are historic gains and so many of those we served in 2020 were seeking a food box for the first time. I am proud of our

organization, with the support of thousands of community hunger relief partners, for being able to step up and fill the need.

Unfortunately, we have a long way to go to continue to fill this demand, and community support for our organization has never

been more crucial.”

1 in 6 individuals throughout the region are impacted by hunger.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Red Lobster
Woman warning of another unsettling incident in Fargo parking lot
Crew scramble to fix water main break in downtown Fargo in sub-zero temps.
Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break
Valley News Live
Piece of logging equipment with operator inside falls through ice
From Sunday night to Thursday morning, 75-year-old Janet Ward says she was trapped in a parking...
Woman, 75, rescued after snow traps her in van for 5 days

Latest News

Ron Thompson
Files show no past disciplinary action, glowing peer reviews for WF teacher now under police investigation
A shooting was reported.
One in custody after shooting at Allina Clinic in Buffalo
News - Noon News February 9 - Part 1
News - Noon News February 9 - Part 1
Mr. Food - Perfect Poutine - February 9
Mr. Food - Perfect Poutine - February 9
News - Noon News February 9 - Part 2
News - Noon News February 9 - Part 2