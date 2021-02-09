Grand Forks Expands Vaccination to Tier 4 of Phase 1B

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health and Altru have administered more than 4,100 doses at their community vaccination clinics.

The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health, and Altru are now expanding to Tier 4 of Phase 1B of the North Dakota Department of Health plan.

Community members who are 75 and older, or 65 and older and have at least one high-risk medical condition are asked to visit mychart.altru.org or call 701.780.6358 to be included on the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist. If you’ve already contacted Altru and have been added to the wait list, there is no need to call again. You are already on the list and will be contacted to schedule your vaccine.

Phase 1B includes individuals who meet the following criteria per the North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Plan (tiers in order of priority). We are currently vaccinating groups in bold below:

Persons age 75 and older

Persons age 65 – 74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions*

Staff and persons living in other congregate settings (i.e., corrections, group homes, treatment centers, homeless shelters, etc.)

Persons age 65 and older with one or more high-risk medical conditions* *High risk medical conditions include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

As part of their collaborative approach, their community partners will be vaccinating staff and residents of congregate living facilities later this month at their facilities. This change is being made to give those organizations time to plan for distribution.

Those who fit in future tiers of Phase 1B and future phases should refrain from calling until we communicate that we are expanding to the next tier.

As additional priority groups become eligible for vaccination, The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health, and Altru will share those details through local media, social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and on our website: www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine.

Grand Forks Public Health and Altru are enrolled providers for the COVID-19 vaccine and follow the North Dakota Department of Health recommendations and guidance related to the distribution of the vaccine. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine and who is currently eligible, visit www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine.

