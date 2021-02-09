Files show no past disciplinary action, glowing peer reviews for WF teacher now under police investigation

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New documents are shedding a contradicting light on a former West Fargo teacher who is now at the center of a police investigation.

West Fargo Police served a warrant to Ron Thompson, a teacher at Sheyenne and West Fargo High Schools, on Feb. 2. The nature of the investigation is still unknown.

An email was soon sent out to both West Fargo High and Sheyenne High staff stating if they see Mr. Thompson on campus or if he reaches out to any staff or students, to contact administration immediately.

After Thompson’s meeting with police, WFPS says he submitted a letter of resignation, effective immediately. The West Fargo School Board accepted Thompson’s resignation at their meeting on Feb. 8.

Valley News Live obtained Mr. Thompson’s 101-page personnel and disciplinary file Tuesday morning. Mr. Thompson graduated from Valley City State in Dec. 2010, and began substitute teaching for Fargo Public Schools one month later. Thompson was then hired by West Fargo Schools in Dec. 2011, where he remained as a a business education teacher for both WFHS and SHS until last week.

Documents show there was never any disciplinary action taken against Mr. Thompson, rather quite the opposite.

In several reviews of Mr. Thompson’s teaching and conduct in the classroom, West Fargo principals wrote glowing reports.

In a 2019 report, former WFHS principal Kelly Peters wrote: “Thank you for always being one of the first instructors to volunteer to pick up extra classes. You are reflective in your teaching practices and you truly value the relationships you build in your classes and through student interaction. I thank you for your hard work and dedication.”

Another comment in 2018 states, “You are very professional Ron and I appreciate the time you put in for newcomers, your classes and just the student population as a whole. It is definitely an asset to our school and district as a whole.” Mr. Thompson’s teacher reviews continue to note Mr. Thompson’s conduct and rapport with students in the lunchroom, the hallway and outside of school grounds, and thank Thompson for the respect he shows everyone he comes into contact with.

As of Feb. 9, Mr. Thompson has not been charged with any crimes.

Mr. Thompson could not be reached as of this publication.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

