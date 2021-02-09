Advertisement

Caught On Video: Driver Plunges Onto I-94 In Wisconsin

By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Caught on Video: A truck plunges 70-feet to the ground off a freeway ramp, and the driver survives. It

happened Saturday in Milwaukee, and Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation just released the startling video. The truck smashed through

the guardrail and dropped to the I-94 travel lanes below. The sheriff’s office says the driver lost control near the snowy edge of the ramp.

When first responders arrived, they found the driver conscious and breathing, and he’s now recovering in the hospital

Caught On Video: Driver Plunges Onto I-94 In Wisconsin
