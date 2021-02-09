Brent Vigen hired as Montana State football coach

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Brent Vigen, who recruited Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to North Dakota State and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to Wyoming, was hired Monday as head coach at Montana State.

Vigen was associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wyoming for the past four seasons.

It's official. Brent Vigen will be the 33rd head coach for your Montana State Bobcats!!#GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/ZZGcGRnoXo — Bobcat Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) February 9, 2021

He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Dakota State from 2009-13. The Bison won three straight FCS championships from 2011-13. Vigen followed coach Craig Bohl to Wyoming in 2014.

At Montana State, he takes over for Jeff Choate, who left to become co-defensive coordinator under Steve Sarkisian at Texas.

Vigen played tight end at North Dakota State from 1993-97 when the team played in Division II. He was a graduate assistant with the Bison from 1998-2000 and became a full-time assistant in 2001.

