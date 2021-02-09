Advertisement

99 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 99 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the state.

In total, 1,427 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 29 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.48 percent.

There are now 734 active cases in North Dakota, with 37 patients hospitalized.

