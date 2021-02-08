Piece of logging equipment with operator inside falls through ice

LAKE HATTIE TOWNSHIP, MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - A piece of logging equipment with an operator trapped inside fell through the ice.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Saturday in Lake Hattie Township at around 2 p.m. The investigation shows that 45-year-old Roy Davis was logging in the area when the equipment he was operating broke through a frozen area on the edge of a swamp. He was able to get out of the machine while another worker used an excavator to quickly dig around it and free Davis.

When deputies arrived, Davis was being tended to by other workers who helped him out of the water. A deputy transported him by snowmobile to an ambulance and then was flown out to Essentia Hospital in Fargo to be treated for possible hypothermia.

