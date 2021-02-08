Advertisement

Piece of logging equipment with operator inside falls through ice

Valley News Live
Valley News Live(Valley News Live)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HATTIE TOWNSHIP, MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - A piece of logging equipment with an operator trapped inside fell through the ice.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Saturday in Lake Hattie Township at around 2 p.m. The investigation shows that 45-year-old Roy Davis was logging in the area when the equipment he was operating broke through a frozen area on the edge of a swamp. He was able to get out of the machine while another worker used an excavator to quickly dig around it and free Davis.

When deputies arrived, Davis was being tended to by other workers who helped him out of the water. A deputy transported him by snowmobile to an ambulance and then was flown out to Essentia Hospital in Fargo to be treated for possible hypothermia.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(UPDATE)- North Fargo house fire sends two people to hospital
FM Dentist
Man says he paid $15,000 for dentures he hasn’t received
West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo High School teacher resigns after learning about police investigation
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Crew scramble to fix water main break in downtown Fargo in sub-zero temps.
Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break

Latest News

Coronavirus
34 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota
Essentia Health offers new COVID-19 treatment for those with mild to moderate symptoms
Crew scramble to fix water main break in downtown Fargo in sub-zero temps.
Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break
Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break
News - Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break