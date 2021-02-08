North Dakota State, Maine Schedule 2023 Football Game in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State University and the University of Maine have scheduled a football game for the 2023 season to be played at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. The Bison and Black Bears will meet on Saturday, Sept. 9, the second week of the 2023 season.

Maine, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, is an eight-time FCS playoff participant including a national semifinal appearance in 2018. The Black Bears won CAA Football titles in 2013 and 2018.

North Dakota State, the eight-time FCS national champion, has an 8-1 record against CAA opponents including a 6-1 mark in the FCS playoffs.

Maine has played five games against Missouri Valley Football Conference opponents but none since 2008. The Black Bears are 1-4 all-time against the MVFC with a win over Illinois State in 1987.

This will be the first meeting between Maine and North Dakota State. A game between the two schools scheduled for Sept. 15, 2001, in Fargo was canceled following the 9/11 attacks.

