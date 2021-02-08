NDSU Tops SDSU for Border Bell, Falls to No. 12 Iowa State

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – No. 17-ranked heavyweight Brandon Metz recorded a takedown with 4 seconds remaining to lift the North Dakota State wrestling team to an 18-16 win over South Dakota State in the annual Battle for the Border Bell on Sunday, Feb. 7, in the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

It was the third straight win for NDSU in the Border Bell series. The Bison (5-3) lost their second match of the day to 12th-ranked Iowa State, 32-6.

Tied 2-2 after the second period, Metz recorded an escape early in the third to take a 3-2 lead. A stalling penalty was rewarded to Wolters with 14 seconds to go before Metz attacked for a late takedown to secure the 5-3 victory.

NDSU won six of 10 matches against South Dakota State including a victory at 157 pounds by No. 14-ranked Jared Franek over 16th-ranked Cade DeVos by a 3-2 decision. Franek logged a takedown with 24 seconds to go in the match to win his fifth consecutive bout.

SDSU (4-6) jumped out to an 11-0 lead before NDSU won five straight matches. Jaden Van Maanen put the Bison on the board with a 4-0 decision at 149 pounds and Luke Weber helped trim the Jackrabbit lead with a 6-1 victory at 165.

The Bison went ahead for the first time 12-11 with Riley Habisch’s 4-3 victory at 174 pounds, and Michael Nelson tacked on a 7-4 decision wrestling down a weight class at 184.

South Dakota State scored bonus points in three of its four wins including seventh-ranked Tanner Sloan’s technical fall at 197 that gave the Jackrabbits a 16-15 lead heading into the heavyweight match.

Iowa State (8-2) won nine bouts, including three by major decision, and one by tech fall. Weber was the only Bison winner with a pin of Isaac Judge at the 6:24 mark of the 165-pound match.

The Cyclones beat SDSU 19-12 in the third dual of the day.

North Dakota State is scheduled to travel to Brookings, S.D., this Saturday, Feb. 13, for two duals against Utah Valley and Air Force starting at 11 a.m. in Frost Arena.

North Dakota State 18, South Dakota State 16

125–#33 Daniel Vega (SDSU) maj. dec. McGwire Midkiff, 17-4

133–#17 Zach Price (SDSU) maj. dec. #23 Kellyn March, 10-2

141–#19 Clay Carlson (SDSU) dec. #31 Dylan Droegemueller, 5-3 (SV-1)

149–Jaden Van Maanen (NDSU) dec. Hunter Marko, 4-0

157–#14 Jared Franek (NDSU) dec. #16 Cade DeVos, 3-2

165–Luke Weber (NDSU) dec. Colten Carlson, 6-1

174–Riley Habisch (NDSU) dec. Cade King, 4-3

184–Michael Nelson (NDSU) dec. Nick Casperson, 7-4

197–#7 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) tech. fall Owen Pentz, 16-1 (5:00)

285–#17 Brandon Metz (NDSU) dec. Blake Wolters, 5-3

Extra Matches

141–Daniel Kimball (SDSU) dec. Zach Watts, 8-2

#12 Iowa State 32, North Dakota State 6

125–Kysen Terukina (ISU) dec. McGwire Midkiff, 4-2

133–#32 Zach Redding (ISU) dec. #23 Kellyn March, 8-2

141–#7 Ian Parker (ISU) dec. #31 Dylan Droegemueller, 8-2

149–Jarrett Degen (ISU) maj. dec. Jaden Van Maanen, 12-3

157–#3 David Carr (ISU) maj. dec. #14 Jared Franek, 16-5

165–Luke Weber (NDSU) pinned Isaac Judge, 6:24

174–#31 Julien Broderson (ISU) maj. dec. Riley Habisch, 8-0

184–Joel Shapiro (ISU) dec. Michael Nelson, 4-1

197–Marcus Coleman (ISU) tech. fall Owen Pentz, 19-4 (4:22)

285–#11 Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. #17 Brandon Metz, 2-0

Extra Matches

133–Ramazan Attasauov (ISU) dec. Ryan Henningson, 11-7

149–Cam Robinson (ISU) maj. dec. Marc Shaeffer, 13-3

174–Grant Stotts (ISU) dec. Jesse Shearer, 6-5

184–Tate Battani (ISU) dec. TJ Pottinger, 5-3

#12 Iowa State 19, South Dakota State 12

125–#33 Daniel Vega (SDSU) dec. Aden Reeves, 14-8

133–#17 Zach Price (SDSU) dec. #32 Zach Redding, 4-2

141–#7 Ian Parker (ISU) dec. #19 Clay Carlson, 5-2

149–Jarrett Degen (ISU) dec. Hunter Marko, 8-3

157–#3 David Carr (ISU) maj. dec. #16 Cade DeVos, 10-2

165–Isaac Judge (ISU) dec. Colten Carlson, 11-5

174–Cade King (SDSU) dec. #31 Julien Broderson, 6-3

184–Samuel Colbray (ISU) dec. Jacob Schoon, 6-2

197–#7 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) dec. Marcus Coleman, 7-3

285–#11 Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Blake Wolters, 5-2 (TB-2)

Extra Matches

133–Trayton Anderson (SDSU) dec. Ramazan Attasauov, 4-3

149–Daniel Kimball (SDSU) dec. Ben Monroe, 4-3

