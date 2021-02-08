Advertisement

Minnesota launches speed enforcement crackdown amid pandemic

Minnesota launches speed enforcement crackdown amid pandemic
Minnesota launches speed enforcement crackdown amid pandemic(AP Newsroom)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota transportation and public safety officials have launched a traffic enforcement and awareness campaign amid a spike in deaths related to speeding during the pandemic.

The state saw a 12% increase in deaths caused by speed-related accidents last year despite fewer drivers on the road because of the pandemic. The nearly 400 traffic fatalities in 2020 were the most the state has seen in five years. And the 120 speed-related deaths last year were the most since 2008. Six of the 23 fatal crashes across the state this year so far were found to have been due to excessive speeding.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(UPDATE)- North Fargo house fire sends two people to hospital
FM Dentist
Man says he paid $15,000 for dentures he hasn’t received
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo High School teacher resigns after learning about police investigation
Crew scramble to fix water main break in downtown Fargo in sub-zero temps.
Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break

Latest News

House GOP calls for lifting business restrictions by May 1st
Walmart and Thrifty White to participate in Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Minnesota Expanding Vaccine Network with Pharmacy Vaccinations This Week
Justin Lehmann
First student to graduate from NDSU’s precision ag program
News Conference
Watch Live at 3:00PM - Fargo Police Department press briefing