Minnesota Expanding Vaccine Network with Pharmacy Vaccinations This Week

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Minnesotans will have expanded access to COVID-19 vaccinations through pharmacies across the state this week, as the state participates in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and Governor Tim Walz reallocates vaccine doses not scheduled for use this week to retail pharmacies. The state is developing a diverse, stable network of different ways Minnesotans can get vaccinated so everyone has access to a vaccine opportunity, no matter where they live and no matter their personal circumstances.

In Minnesota, Walmart and Thrifty White are participating in the first phase of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program that launches this week. Walmart and Thrifty White will be administering more than 16,000 doses at locations across the state to vaccinate adults 65 years of age and older.

This week, Governor Walz is also reallocating 8,000 doses for Walgreens to vaccinate Minnesotans 65 years of age and older at 40 in-store pharmacies across the state. This is a one-time reallocation of doses not scheduled for use this week from the Pharmacy Partnership Program.

“We are giving Minnesotans expanded options for how they can get the vaccine,” said Governor Walz. “The vaccine supply remains extremely limited, but we are developing a strong and reliable network of different ways Minnesotans can get vaccinated. We are committed to meeting Minnesotans where they are and will continue to work relentlessly to give everyone access to the vaccine no matter where they live.”

Appointments at Walmart, Thrifty White, and Walgreens will become available in the coming days. The locations and contact information for scheduling appointments will be accessible at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine when the information becomes available. The state will also be notifying seniors who have signed up for the waitlist if there are vaccine opportunities in their area.

