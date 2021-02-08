Advertisement

Minnesota Expanding Vaccine Network with Pharmacy Vaccinations This Week

Walmart and Thrifty White to participate in Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Walmart and Thrifty White to participate in Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.(WYMT)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Minnesotans will have expanded access to COVID-19 vaccinations through pharmacies across the state this week, as the state participates in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and Governor Tim Walz reallocates vaccine doses not scheduled for use this week to retail pharmacies. The state is developing a diverse, stable network of different ways Minnesotans can get vaccinated so everyone has access to a vaccine opportunity, no matter where they live and no matter their personal circumstances.

In Minnesota, Walmart and Thrifty White are participating in the first phase of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program that launches this week. Walmart and Thrifty White will be administering more than 16,000 doses at locations across the state to vaccinate adults 65 years of age and older.

This week, Governor Walz is also reallocating 8,000 doses for Walgreens to vaccinate Minnesotans 65 years of age and older at 40 in-store pharmacies across the state. This is a one-time reallocation of doses not scheduled for use this week from the Pharmacy Partnership Program.

“We are giving Minnesotans expanded options for how they can get the vaccine,” said Governor Walz. “The vaccine supply remains extremely limited, but we are developing a strong and reliable network of different ways Minnesotans can get vaccinated. We are committed to meeting Minnesotans where they are and will continue to work relentlessly to give everyone access to the vaccine no matter where they live.”

Appointments at Walmart, Thrifty White, and Walgreens will become available in the coming days. The locations and contact information for scheduling appointments will be accessible at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine when the information becomes available. The state will also be notifying seniors who have signed up for the waitlist if there are vaccine opportunities in their area.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(UPDATE)- North Fargo house fire sends two people to hospital
FM Dentist
Man says he paid $15,000 for dentures he hasn’t received
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo High School teacher resigns after learning about police investigation
Crew scramble to fix water main break in downtown Fargo in sub-zero temps.
Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break

Latest News

House GOP calls for lifting business restrictions by May 1st
Minnesota launches speed enforcement crackdown amid pandemic
Minnesota launches speed enforcement crackdown amid pandemic
Justin Lehmann
First student to graduate from NDSU’s precision ag program
News Conference
Watch Live at 3:00PM - Fargo Police Department press briefing