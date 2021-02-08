Advertisement

Members of Fargo North Hockey Team Quarantined

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Members of the Fargo North Hockey team and coaching staff are finishing up a Quarantine Period after members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school’s Director of Student Activities, administrators have followed the established COVID protocols and conducted contact tracing after these positive cases came to light.

He also said that this quarantine affected the “Majority of” the players and staff.

The Spartans cancelled two varsity games on February 5th and 6th and also cancelled Saturday’s planned JV matchup against Fargo Davies.

The Varsity game against Fargo South for February 9th is still scheduled.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(UPDATE)- North Fargo house fire sends two people to hospital
FM Dentist
Man says he paid $15,000 for dentures he hasn’t received
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo High School teacher resigns after learning about police investigation
Crew scramble to fix water main break in downtown Fargo in sub-zero temps.
Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break

Latest News

Sports - Bison Volleyball Thumps Jackrabbits, 3-0
Sports - Bison Volleyball Thumps Jackrabbits, 3-0
NDSU Women Beat Oral Roberts 78-63 For Weekend Sweep
Sports - NDSU Women Beat Oral Roberts 78-63 For Weekend Sweep
Oral Roberts Hands Bison Men 80-74 Defeat
Sports - NDSU Men Fall To ORU 80-74
Sports - 6:00PM Sports - February 6
Sports - 6:00PM Sports - February 6