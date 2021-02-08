Members of Fargo North Hockey Team Quarantined

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Members of the Fargo North Hockey team and coaching staff are finishing up a Quarantine Period after members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school’s Director of Student Activities, administrators have followed the established COVID protocols and conducted contact tracing after these positive cases came to light.

He also said that this quarantine affected the “Majority of” the players and staff.

The Spartans cancelled two varsity games on February 5th and 6th and also cancelled Saturday’s planned JV matchup against Fargo Davies.

The Varsity game against Fargo South for February 9th is still scheduled.

