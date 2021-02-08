Advertisement

House GOP calls for lifting business restrictions by May 1st

(KSFY)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota House Republicans have laid out a roadmap for lifting coronavirus restrictions with a goal of letting businesses resume full operations by May 1.

Rep. Dave Baker, of Willmar, says restaurants, hotels, event centers and gyms need to be able to make reopening plans with some certainty. He says the downward trends in cases plus rising vaccination rates mean that businesses can operate safely with the proper precautions.

Liz Rammer, president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, says Minnesota needs to signal to the events and tourism markets that it’s open for business so it doesn’t lose business to other states.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(UPDATE)- North Fargo house fire sends two people to hospital
FM Dentist
Man says he paid $15,000 for dentures he hasn’t received
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo High School teacher resigns after learning about police investigation
Crew scramble to fix water main break in downtown Fargo in sub-zero temps.
Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break

Latest News

North Dakota State Capitol Building
Bill aims to make North Dakota Legislature meet annually
News - Noon News February 8 - Part 1
News - Fargo Police Investigating Suspicious Activity on 13th - 4PM Update
News - 4:00PM News February 8 - Part 4
News - 4:00PM News February 8 - Part 4
News - 4:00PM News February 8 - Part 2
News - 4:00PM News February 8 - Part 2
News - 4:00PM News February 8 - Part 1
News - 4:00PM News February 8 - Part 1