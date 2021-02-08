Advertisement

First student to graduate from NDSU’s precision ag program

Justin Lehmann
Justin Lehmann(NDSU)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota State student is set to be the first graduate of the university’s Precision Agriculture program.

Justin Lehmann will be graduating this spring. The curriculum balances instruction in agricultural sciences principles with hands-on training and the application of technology. Added as an academic degree in January 2018, the precision agriculture major in the College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources is administered by the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering.

Lehmann also minoring in Crop and Weed Science and is already sorting through offers.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(UPDATE)- North Fargo house fire sends two people to hospital
FM Dentist
Man says he paid $15,000 for dentures he hasn’t received
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo High School teacher resigns after learning about police investigation
Crew scramble to fix water main break in downtown Fargo in sub-zero temps.
Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break

Latest News

House GOP calls for lifting business restrictions by May 1st
Minnesota launches speed enforcement crackdown amid pandemic
Minnesota launches speed enforcement crackdown amid pandemic
Walmart and Thrifty White to participate in Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Minnesota Expanding Vaccine Network with Pharmacy Vaccinations This Week
News Conference
Watch Live at 3:00PM - Fargo Police Department press briefing