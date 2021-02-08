Essentia Health eases visitor restrictions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Amid a slowdown in the spread of COVID-19 across the region, Essentia Health is updating its visitor policy.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9, one adult visitor per patient per day will be allowed in all clinics and hospitals, including emergency departments. Previously, visitors only were allowed for special circumstances. However, since the dangerous surge it experienced in November and December, the number of COVID patients in the hospitals has dropped significantly. It’s important to note that this change does not affect its long-term care facilities.

There are variances to this policy. For example:

In pediatric units, two caregivers are permitted per patient per day.

In neonatal intensive care units, two caregivers are permitted per day.

In emergency departments, two caregivers are permitted for pediatric patients.

In birthing centers, one adult visitor is permitted to visit. The birth partner is permitted at all times and is not considered a visitor. A certified doula will be allowed during labor.

People under the age of 18 may visit an immediate family member who is dying when they are escorted by an adult.

For adult inpatient COVID-19 patients, no visitors are allowed except for end-of-life situations, when additional visitors may be admitted at the discretion of hospital leadership and the patient’s primary physician. Chaplains are available to patients and families for support, ritual and prayer.

