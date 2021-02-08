Advertisement

Essentia Health eases visitor restrictions

(KVLY)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Amid a slowdown in the spread of COVID-19 across the region, Essentia Health is updating its visitor policy.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9, one adult visitor per patient per day will be allowed in all clinics and hospitals, including emergency departments. Previously, visitors only were allowed for special circumstances. However, since the dangerous surge it experienced in November and December, the number of COVID patients in the hospitals has dropped significantly. It’s important to note that this change does not affect its long-term care facilities.

There are variances to this policy. For example:

  • In pediatric units, two caregivers are permitted per patient per day.
  • In neonatal intensive care units, two caregivers are permitted per day.
  • In emergency departments, two caregivers are permitted for pediatric patients.
  • In birthing centers, one adult visitor is permitted to visit. The birth partner is permitted at all times and is not considered a visitor. A certified doula will be allowed during labor.
  • People under the age of 18 may visit an immediate family member who is dying when they are escorted by an adult.

For adult inpatient COVID-19 patients, no visitors are allowed except for end-of-life situations, when additional visitors may be admitted at the discretion of hospital leadership and the patient’s primary physician. Chaplains are available to patients and families for support, ritual and prayer.

Click here for complete details of our updated visitor policy.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(UPDATE)- North Fargo house fire sends two people to hospital
FM Dentist
Man says he paid $15,000 for dentures he hasn’t received
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo High School teacher resigns after learning about police investigation
Crew scramble to fix water main break in downtown Fargo in sub-zero temps.
Emergency crews scramble in sub-zero temps to fix water main break

Latest News

House GOP calls for lifting business restrictions by May 1st
Minnesota launches speed enforcement crackdown amid pandemic
Minnesota launches speed enforcement crackdown amid pandemic
Walmart and Thrifty White to participate in Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Minnesota Expanding Vaccine Network with Pharmacy Vaccinations This Week
Justin Lehmann
First student to graduate from NDSU’s precision ag program
News Conference
Watch Live at 3:00PM - Fargo Police Department press briefing