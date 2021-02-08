COVID-19 rapid testing event in West Fargo canceled

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A COVID-19 rapid testing event in West Fargo will be canceled because of cold temperatures.

The city says the event that was scheduled on Wednesday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at The Lights Plaza will not be rescheduled. Fargo Cass Public Health has rapid testing from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Faith and Journey Lutheran Church.

