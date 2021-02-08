Advertisement

Bison Volleyball Thumps Jackrabbits, 3-0

The Bison Volleyball team lining up before sweeping SDSU(KVLY)
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) -The North Dakota State volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 sweep of South Dakota State on Sunday afternoon inside the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

NDSU improved to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in Summit League play. SDSU dropped to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the league.

Sophomore outside hitter Syra Tanchin headlined the dynamic NDSU attack, finishing with 16 kills and a .353 hitting percentage. Seniors Alexis Bachmeier and Bella Lien and freshman Ali Hinze all added nine kills for the Bison.

Freshman libero Taylor Quan registered 14 digs for NDSU, and Bachmeier had 13. Sophomore setter Kelley Johnson dished out 43 assists in the three-set sweep.

The Bison outhit the Jacks, .306 to .139, in the match. It was a season-best attack percentage for NDSU.

The Bison stormed out to leads of 14-6 in the first set and 17-8 in the second set, closing them out to go ahead 2-0 in the match. In the third, the score was knotted at 16-16 when NDSU scored five straight to take control.

The Bison and Jackrabbits play again Monday at 1 p.m.

