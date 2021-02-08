Advertisement

Bill aims to make North Dakota Legislature meet annually

North Dakota State Capitol Building
North Dakota State Capitol Building(KFYR-TV)
Feb. 8, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Some North Dakota lawmakers are calling for the Legislature to begin meeting every year rather than only in odd-numbered ones.

Lawmakers have traditionally held regular sessions every other year since statehood. For decades, lawmakers have consistently rebuffed attempts to hold them annually, believing doing so would grow government and turn lawmaking into a full-time job. But backers of a bipartisan bill that advocates annual meetings say it’s finally time for change due to bigger budgets and increasingly more pressing issues, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

North Dakota’s Constitution says the Legislature may meet for a maximum of 80 days every two years. North Dakota is one of four states where the Legislature still meets every other year.

