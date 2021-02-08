Advertisement

34 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 34 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the state.

In total, 1,428 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 9 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.27 percent.

There are now 765 active cases in North Dakota, with 40 patients hospitalized.

