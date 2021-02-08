34 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 34 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the state.

In total, 1,428 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 9 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.27 percent.

There are now 765 active cases in North Dakota, with 40 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.