The Father of Mother’s Danny Allen Bredell passes away at age 73

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Father of Mother’s and Fargo Blues Fest Danny Allen Bredell passes away, according to the Mother’s Facebook page.

Bredell passed away on Friday, February 5th in Sanford Medical Center at the age of 73.

Visitation will be from 1:00pm to 2:00pm, followed by a memorial service at 2:00pm on Friday, February 12th at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo.

The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Arrangements planned by Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.

