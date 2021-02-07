Advertisement

Stolen truck hits, damages other vehicles in Grand Forks

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The police have recovered a stolen Ford F-150 truck suspected of damaging other vehicles in Grand Forks.

Police didn’t give an exact time as to when the crash happened but said it happened overnight in the 1900 block of 1st Ave. N. Police say it hit one vehicle, pushing that one into another vehicle.

No one is in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

