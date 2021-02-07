Stolen truck hits, damages other vehicles in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The police have recovered a stolen Ford F-150 truck suspected of damaging other vehicles in Grand Forks.

Police didn’t give an exact time as to when the crash happened but said it happened overnight in the 1900 block of 1st Ave. N. Police say it hit one vehicle, pushing that one into another vehicle.

No one is in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.