Advertisement

Ready-to-eat dips, salads recalled just before Super Bowl

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food...
Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just before millions of Americans are planning to snack in front of their TV’s for the big game Sunday, the USDA is issuing a major recall.

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.

The USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service reported Friday that three specific product lines were not properly inspected.

The taco dip in 18- and 31-ounce sizes is being recalled and should be thrown away or returned to the store.

In addition, the 8-ounce package of German-style potato salad with bacon is also on the list for the recall.

The USDA says this also applies to the 7-ounce tri-colored Italian style rotini pasta salad with salami.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions because of these products.

Consumers with questions can call 818-837-7600.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo High School teacher resigns after learning about police investigation
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow: "They're trying to cancel me out."
Parkland shooting survivor challenges MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
House kills seven vaccine requirements bills
Man killed when his pickup is struck by a train in Otter Tail County.
Victim identified in deadly train-car crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

Danny Allen Bredell passed away on Friday, February 5th in Sanford Medical Center at the age of...
The Father of Mother’s Danny Allen Bredell passes away at age 73
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1978, file photo, Leon Spinks celebrates as his entourage holds him...
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. dies at 67
News - 6:00PM News February 6 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News February 6 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News February 6 - Part 3
News - 6:00PM News February 6 - Part 3