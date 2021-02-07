Oral Roberts Hands Bison Men 80-74 Defeat

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Oral Roberts jumped out to an early lead and held it from start to finish, beating the North Dakota State men’s basketball team 80-74 on Saturday night inside the Scheels Center.

NDSU fell to 9-3 in The Summit League, while ORU improved to 7-3.

Sophomore guard Max Abmas (25) and junior forward Kevin Obanor (23) combined to score 48 points for Oral Roberts.

NDSU was led by 20 points from senior Rocky Kreuser, and junior Sam Griesel added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Maleeck Harden-Hayes pulled down a career-high 12 rebounds for the Bison.

The Golden Eagles took a 7-0 lead to open the game and led by as many as 11 in the first half.

ORU held a 50-45 advantage with just under 11 minutes remaining, before they rattled off a 7-0 run to go up 12. NDSU fought back to pull within two at 63-61 on a bucket by Griesel with 3:53 on the clock, but Abmas responded with one of his five three-pointers to stretch the ORU lead.

Oral Roberts made 10-of-11 free throws in the final minute.

The Bison struggled with 7-of-26 shooting (27 percent) from beyond the arc, but outshot ORU overall at 45.5 percent.

NDSU does not play next weekend. The Bison will return to action on Feb. 19-20, hosting South Dakota State.

