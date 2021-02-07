Advertisement

North Dakota Senate votes for earlier Sunday alcohol sales

Through December 27, The Idaho State Liquor Division is estimating a double-digit increase in...
The North Dakota Senate has passed a bill that allows alcohol to be sold earlier on Sundays.(Jake Brasil)
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Senate has passed a bill that allows alcohol to be sold earlier on Sundays.

Republican Sen. Scott Meyer, of Grand Forks, said he proposed the legislation to help the service industry which has been dealing with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, bars and restaurants can’t serve alcohol from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays. And liquor stores can’t sell alcohol until noon on Sundays. Meyer’s bill would move up alcohol sales to 8 a.m., like the rest of the week.

The Senate initially killed the bill on Thursday. But, Sen. Randy Burckhard asked for reconsideration on Friday. It was narrowly passed and sent to the House.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo High School teacher resigns after learning about police investigation
(UPDATE)- North Fargo house fire sends two people to hospital
House kills seven vaccine requirements bills
Danny Allen Bredell passed away on Friday, February 5th in Sanford Medical Center at the age of...
The Father of Mother’s Danny Allen Bredell passes away at age 73
WCAX
Minnesota State Patrol responds to vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Bagley

Latest News

(UPDATE)- North Fargo house fire sends two people to hospital
Minnesota hospitals are criticizing the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution system as...
Hospitals criticize Minnesota COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Deer
Deer disease accelerates faster than officials expected
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
49 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths reported in North Dakota