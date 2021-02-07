NDSU Women Beat Oral Roberts 78-63 For Weekend Sweep

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Three Bison scored in double figures Saturday night, as the North Dakota State women’s basketball team beat Oral Roberts 78-63 for a weekend sweep of the Golden Eagles at the Scheels Center.

The victory moved the Bison to 14-4 overall and 9-3 in Summit League play, while Oral Roberts dropped to 6-10 overall and 4-4 in the league. NDSU’s nine league wins are the most since the 2010-11 team went 9-9. The Bison will have their league bye next weekend before hosting league-leading South Dakota State on Friday, Feb. 19 at the Scheels Center. The Jackrabbits are 15-2 overall and ranked 23rd in the country.

Ryan Cobbins had her second career double-double, finishing with 17 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Heaven Hamling scored 14 points, while Reneya Hopkins added 13. Faith Paramore led the Golden Eagles with 17 points off the bench. Emily Dietz had six rebounds, while Emily Behnke finished with five. Hamling tied a career-high with six assists, while Hopkins added three. Behnke and Hopkins each had a career-high two blocked shots.

NDSU was 29-of-62 (46.8%) from the floor and 11-of-28 (39.3%) from 3-point range. The Golden Eagles were 25-of-61 (41%) from the field and 3-of-10 from downtown. The Bison were 9-of-10 at the free throw line, while Oral Roberts was 10-of-16 (62.5%).

The Bison used an early 15-4 run over a 3:23 span to take a 17-8 lead in the first quarter. NDSU led by as much as 12 in the first quarter before Oral Roberts scored the final six points, cutting NDSU’s lead to 25-19 after the first quarter. A basket by Tierney Coleman with 6:17 left in the first half tied the game at 30-30, but NDSU went on an 8-1 run to take the lead for good after the layup. The Bison scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter and pushed the lead to 18 in the final minute.

