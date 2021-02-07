Advertisement

Medical Center provides financial relief to employees through support fund

Jamestown Regional Medical Center
Jamestown Regional Medical Center(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Through an Emergency Relief Fund, Jamestown Regional Medical Center is its helping employees struggling with financial issues related to COVID-19 or family medical emergencies.

The funds are raised through community giving and an employee giving campaign.

Since the fund was created a year ago, the medical center has given six grants to a variety of health care workers to help them financially in their personal lives.

Foundation Director, Lisa Jackson said, “we’re able to say, here is $250 pay your medical bill, pay your electricity bill, find a safe place for you. So its been really rewarding to have this fund so we can just help.”

So far the support fund has raised $7,500.

Employees can nominate each other to receive the grants.

