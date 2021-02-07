Man says he paid $15,000 for dentures he hasn’t received

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An Adrian man says he’s out $15,000. He says he paid a Fargo dentist for permanent dentures.

“He just needs to have what he paid for. That’s all we need,” Kevin Schiffner and his wife, Teresa, say. “That’s all we’re asking.”

That was eight months ago and he says his teeth still aren’t fixed. He and his wife reached out to our Whistleblower Hotline in search of answers.

“Kevin’s teeth were really bad and they were making him sick,” Teresa says.

The couple is making the two-hour trek to Fargo a few times a month. In need of help, they found comfort in a dentist with Fargo-Moorhead Dental & Dentures.

“The dentist was very good, amazing and thorough. He answered all of our questions,” Teresa says. “We saw him in October. That was the last time. Then we set up to come back for the first part of December.”

Six months of appointments and trips later, Kevin was finally going to get a new set of teeth. But when the Schiffners showed up on the big day, they were shocked to learn their doctor and his staff was gone, without warning.

“You get comfortable with a certain dentist or doctor even,” Teres says. “That’s who you expect to work with.”

No one could tell the Schiffners where their doctor and his staff went. They decided to try and finish the job with the new crew.

“We paid $15,000 upfront to have this done and that was supposed to cover everything,” she says. “Now, we’re being billed again. We owe like $4,400 already.”

After some digging, we found the Schiffners original doctor and his staff opened at a new location. Employees say they were all fired from Fargo-Moorhead Dental & Dentures.

Fargo-Moorhead Dental & Dentures wouldn’t tell us why or where the staff went, only saying they’ve hired on all new people.

Meanwhile, Schiffner is still in need of new teeth.

“He needs to be able to eat. He needs to be able to talk,” Teresa says. “I had to take a loan out on the spot. That’s a lot of money.”

Others have reached out to our Whistleblower hotline with similar stories. The Schiffners say they’re sharing theirs, knowing they aren’t alone.

The bottom line, they want their money back so someone can get the job done. The Schiffners say they’ll be taking their case to court.

